UK inflation to soar and growth to slow amid Ukraine war – OBR

Britain will be hit by a double whammy of sky-high inflation and slower growth as the Ukraine conflict compounds the cost-of-living crisis, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted UK inflation is now set to average 7.4% this year – the highest since August 1991 – as the Ukraine crisis will further disrupt supply chains and send energy bills soaring.

It had previously forecast Consumer Prices Index inflation to average 4% in 2022.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak also warned in his spring statement that the economy and public finances could worsen “potentially significantly” as the full impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions against President Putin’s regime is felt.

Mr Sunak said the Ukraine war’s “most significant impact domestically is on the cost of living”, but revealed growth forecasts have also been slashed for this year and next.

The OBR is now forecasting gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by 3.8% in 2022, down from its 6% previous forecast.

It also downgraded its prediction to 1.8% in 2023 from 2.1% previously while it said GDP would expand by 2.1% in 2024, 1.8% in 2025 and 1.7% in 2026.

Mr Sunak admitted the OBR forecasts do not take into account the full impacts of the war in Ukraine.

He said: “We should be prepared for the economy and public finances to worsen – potentially significantly.

“And the cost of borrowing is continuing to rise.”

The OBR is forecasting interest payments on UK debt to rocket to a record £83 billion in the 2022-23 financial year due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

Mr Sunak insisted the Treasury will continue to meet all its fiscal rules, with the OBR expecting underlying debt to fall steadily from 83.5% of GDP in 2022-23 to 79.8% in 2026-27.

Borrowing as a percentage of GDP is 5.4% this financial year, against the OBR’s previous prediction of 7.9%, but borrowing next year will be worse than expected at 3.9% against the 3.3% expected in October.

The OBR then sees it falling to 1.9% in 2023-24, 1.3% in 2024-25, 1.2% 2025-26 and 1.1% in 2026-27.

Mr Sunak added: “By 2024, the OBR currently expect inflation to be back under control, debt falling sustainably, and the economy growing.

“Our fiscal rules are met with a clear safety margin.”