British man injured in suspected terror attack in Paris which left tourist dead

A British man was among those injured in a suspected terror attack in Paris which left a German tourist dead, the Foreign Office has said.

A 25-year-old man attacked a German couple with a knife on Saturday night, killing the man, and used a hammer to injure two others, according to reports by AP.

He was later arrested after he was tasered by police and expressed anguish in custody about Muslims dying, particularly in Afghanistan and the Palestinian territories, and claimed that France was an accomplice, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin reportedly said.

The attacker cried “Allahu Akbar” (God is great), Mr Darmanin added.

He said the man “doubtless” would have killed others if not for the quick response by police.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office confirmed it has opened an investigation.

In a statement to the PA news agency, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting a British man who was injured in Paris and are in contact with the local authorities”.

The attacker, who was not identified by name, left prison after four years in 2020 and was under surveillance and undergoing psychiatric treatment, Mr Darmanin said.

He was most recently living with his parents in the Essonne region, south of Paris.

The fatal attack occurred in the 15th district of the French capital, with the assailant using a knife to kill the German tourist, who was not identified.

He then crossed the Seine river to the Right Bank and used a hammer to attack two others.

The attacker was stopped by police who twice fired a taser at him in the stomach.