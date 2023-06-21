Man in hospital after being hit by falling lamppost

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a falling lamppost.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Kirklee Road, near to Kelvinside Academy, in the west end of Glasgow at around 4.25pm on Tuesday.

It is understood Glasgow City Council will be checking other lampposts in the area as a precaution.

The lighting column has been removed and an investigation will be carried out Glasgow City Council

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report that a man had been injured on Kirklee Road, Glasgow, around 4.25pm on Tuesday.

“The man has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent one appliance to the scene after it was called to a report of a person trapped on Kirklee Road.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “Officers attended the site and made the area safe.

“The lighting column has been removed and an investigation will be carried out.”