Two men charged in connection with alleged fraudulent banking schemes

The schemes were reported in Glasgow and Manchester.

Rebecca McCurdy
Monday 18 March 2024 13:07
The two men will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Two men have been arrested in connection with fraudulent banking schemes in Glasgow and Manchester.

The pair, aged 36 and 45, were charged and will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

The arrests were part of a Police Scotland investigation into several frauds, with victims reporting information being used to bypass bank security to access their accounts.

The total value of the frauds being investigated is about £2 million, police said.

The two arrests were part of an inquiry with Greater Manchester Police.

Detective Sergeant John Fagan, of Police Scotland’s economic crime and financial investigation unit, said: “Following an extensive inquiry, and with the assistance of our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, two men have been arrested for the offences.

“This underlines our commitment to tackling fraudsters who target people in our communities and reassure the public that Police Scotland officers work tirelessly and in partnership with our law enforcement and banking industry colleagues to investigate financial crimes.”

