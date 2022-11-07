Withholding of information continues, Enniskillen victim’s daughter says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The murders may be in the past but the withholding of information continues, the daughter of a retired nurse killed in an IRA bomb attack on Remembrance Sunday in Co Fermanagh has said.

Aileen Quinton has urged anyone with information which could help the investigation to come forward.

Enniskillen was devastated on November 8, 1987 when a bomb turned the annual remembrance event into an atrocity.

Eleven people were killed and more than 60 were injured in the blast.

A twelfth victim, Ronnie Hill, died from his injuries after 13 years in a coma.

Justice for the past is essential for prosperity, not just financial prosperity but emotional and moral prosperity of the future. Aileen Quinton

On Tuesday, relatives of those killed and members of the public will take part in an act of remembrance at a newly installed memorial in the town to mark the 35th anniversary.

Ms Quinton, whose mother Alberta, 72, was killed in the bombing, said her grief has been exacerbated by attempts to rewrite history.

“It’s still awful that it happened, but what has got worse since is people trying to dismiss it as not relevant any more,” she told the PA news agency.

“People say, ‘oh it happened in the past’, but people continuing to justify it is still happening, people not disclosing information about who was responsible is still happening.”

No-one was ever convicted for the bomb attack.

Victims are concerned that a bill by the Government which proposes an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new information retrieval body will close down all avenues to justice.

Ms Quinton said: “So far, it has been somebody’s free go.

“It’s hard to be hopeful because police don’t seem to be interested. And then we have government trying to get this dreadful legacy bill through, but I will never accept or agree to justice being overlooked or played down.

“Justice for the past is essential for prosperity, not just financial prosperity but emotional and moral prosperity of the future.

“My message is that murder still matters and, even with the passage of time, the actual murders may be in the past but people continuing to justify it is happening in the present, continuing to fail to provide information is happening in the present.

“Even with the passage of time, if anybody has information, they should bring it forward.”

Kenny Donaldson of the victims’ group SEFF, described the bomb attack as “amongst the most heinous to have been carried out over the years of the terrorist campaign”.

We call upon the community and those in possession of information which could lead to the apprehending of those responsible, to come forward and disclose such information Kenny Donaldson, SEFF

“To attack people whilst they’re gathered to remember the dead further debased humanity,” he said.

“Eleven innocents were slaughtered, with a twelfth to follow 13 years later, and over 60 physically and/or psychologically injured, but beyond this there were several hundred others who were present in the immediate aftermath as civilians, members of the security forces or first responders.

“At this point the bereaved families and others injured due to the events of that fateful day have yet to receive justice, truth and accountability for what occurred, on this the 35th anniversary since that terrorist outrage, perpetrated by the Provisional IRA.

“We call upon the community and those in possession of information which could lead to the apprehending of those responsible, to come forward and disclose such information.”