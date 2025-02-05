‘Grey belt’ plan will have limited impact on housebuilding, peers warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government’s plan to make it easier to build on already-developed parts of the green belt is “largely redundant” and could have a limited impact on housebuilding, a Lords committee has said.

Under changes introduced by Labour shortly after the election, lower quality green belt land will be designated “grey belt” and released for construction as the Government seeks to build 1.5 million homes by 2029.

But in a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, the chairman of the Lords Built Environment Committee, Lord Daniel Moylan, cast doubt on how much difference the policy would make.

The letter follows an inquiry by Lord Moylan’s committee, and said the peers initially believe that the grey belt policy “could make a positive contribution to meeting housing targets in a sustainable way”.

But, he added, subsequent changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and other parts of planning policy were “likely to mean that the impact is, at best, marginal”.

Arguing that the policy had been “implemented in a somewhat rushed and incoherent manner”, Lord Moylan said changes to the NPPF “have now made the concept of grey belt land largely redundant as land will now more likely be released from the green belt through existing channels instead”.

Those changes include a new requirement for councils to review green belt boundaries and propose changes if they cannot meet demand for housing or commercial land through other means.

The committee said it was “difficult to see what the grey belt regime will add in terms of the ability to build on the green belt in light of this requirement”.

Peers also questioned how the Government would track the effectiveness of its grey belt policy amid uncertainty about the number of homes that could be built on such land.

Estimates range from 50,000 to four million, which the committee said “suggests that the potential impact of the policy had not been adequately assessed before it was announced”.

The committee went on to raise concerns about the impact of even a reduced affordable housing requirement on the ability of smaller construction firms to take on grey belt sites, and suggested local planning departments still lacked the resources to deal with the many changes to planning policy brought in by the Government.

While the peers welcomed the £46 million announced at the Budget to boost planning capacity, they said they were “concerned that the recruitment target of 300 additional planners is insufficient and unlikely to have any meaningful impact”.