Do not travel to UK before sponsorship application decision, Ukrainians told

Ukrainian refugees without UK family members applying for visas under the new sponsorship scheme have been told not to travel to Britain until they have received a decision on their application.

Ukrainian refugees and their sponsors are now able to fill in an online form on Gov.uk under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, which formally launched on Friday.

Those with valid passports who apply under the scheme will receive a permission letter from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) confirming that they can travel to the UK.

Ukrainians without passports will have to submit their biometrics at a visa application centre, where they will receive a visa.

The Government said refugees should not make their own way to the UK before they have received a permission letter or visa.

It said it is prioritising applications under the scheme and aims to make a decision “as quickly as possible”.

Guidance published on Friday says that, by completing the online application form on Gov.uk, both the applicant and sponsor have given permission for their data and contact details to be shared for the purpose of checks.

Those who hold a valid Ukrainian passport will not need to attend an appointment at a visa application centre to give their biometrics.

When they reach the UK, they will receive a six-month entry stamp.

They will need to submit their biometrics within this time to extend their stay for up to three years and to receive a residence permit.