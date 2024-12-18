Less than 10% of green belt could be redefined as ‘grey belt’, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Less than 10% of the green belt will be released for development under the Government’s changes to planning rules, a minister has said.

Under plans announced earlier in December, the Government confirmed that councils would be ordered to meet housing targets by identifying lower quality “grey-belt” land within the green belt that could be built on.

Appearing before the Lords Built Environment Committee on Wednesday, housing minister Matthew Pennycook said this would not result in a “significant” reduction in the size of the green belt, but would still be “impactful” in terms of increasing housebuilding.

He said: “I am confident that we will see green belt release through grey belt in single digits in terms of total proportion of the green belt.

“That’s what I mean by not significant, we are not talking about 40%, 50%, 60% of the green belt being released.”

But he was unable to place a precise figure on the amount of green belt that might be released, saying this would depend on local circumstances.

Under changes introduced by the Government, “grey-belt” land has been defined as land in the green belt that has either previously been developed, or does not “strongly contribute” to the aims of the green belt.

The updated national planning policy framework (NPPF) also committed to a “brownfield first” strategy, with disused sites prioritised for new building and grey-belt land only being released if brownfield sites do not provide enough houses.

Any development on green belt land must comply with new “golden rules”, which require developers to provide infrastructure for local communities, such as nurseries, GP surgeries and transport, as well as a higher level of social and affordable housing.

Research suggests that grey-belt land could amount to between 1% and 3% of the existing green belt, providing enough sites for between 200,000 and 300,000 homes.

The Government has committed to building 1.5 million new homes over the course of this Parliament, amounting to 300,000 homes per year.