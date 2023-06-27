Lib Dems warn of GP retirement time bomb as ‘one in five near retirement age’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Liberal Democrats have warned of a GP “retirement time bomb” after research by the party suggested one in five family doctors could be nearing the end of their career.

Some 8,000 members – or 22% – of the current fully qualified workforce are over 55 and 10% are 60 or over, according to party analysis of NHS figures.

Polling conducted last year by Pulse Today, an industry publication, showed around half – 47% – of GPs intended to retire at around 60.

It comes ahead of the release of the Government’s long-promised NHS workforce plan later this week.

The Lib Dems have said the figures show the plan must include clear proposals to address GP retention and recruitment issues.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper MP said: “Communities are facing a GP retirement time bomb that would make it even harder to get an appointment when you need one.

“GPs on the front line do an incredible job looking after their patients, but increasingly many are choosing to leave or retire early because of unmanageable workloads. It is creating a vicious cycle, with patients struggling to get an appointment while GPs are under more pressure than ever.

“This week’s plans from the Government need to include a clear plan to finally recruit the extra GPs the country needs, without cutting corners, downgrading care or risking patient safety.

“That should include listening to Liberal Democrat plans to boost the number of GPs so that everyone can get a GP appointment within a week or within 24 hours if in urgent need.

“People are fed up with this Conservative government failing to deliver on the basics and driving local health services into the ground.”