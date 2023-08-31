Grant Shapps is new Defence Secretary after Ben Wallace resignation
Rishi Sunak handed the energy secretary the key role overseeing British support for Ukraine in its resistance against Russia.
Grant Shapps has been appointed Defence Secretary in Rishi Sunak’s mini-reshuffle prompted by Ben Wallace’s formal resignation.
The Prime Minister handed the role overseeing British support to Ukraine during its resistance against the Russian invasion to the energy secretary on Thursday.
Mr Shapps has never held a role in the Ministry of Defence before but is taking on his fifth role in the Cabinet in the last year by becoming its Secretary of State.
Education minister Claire Coutinho was seen entering No 10 after Mr Shapps, with his energy role expected to be filled.