Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Three smart motorway safety targets have been met but fourth is missed

Safety concerns about the roads have been raised following fatal incidents involving vehicles stopped in traffic being hit from behind.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 03 October 2022 13:25
Three targets to boost smart motorway safety by the end of September were met but a fourth continues to be missed (Steve Parsons/PA)
Three targets to boost smart motorway safety by the end of September were met but a fourth continues to be missed (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

Three targets to boost smart motorway safety by the end of September were met but a fourth continues to be missed.

National Highways told the PA news agency that stopped vehicle detection (SVD) technology has been retrofitted to all smart motorways without a hard shoulder.

The Government-owned company said it has also completed the installation of additional signs showing the distance to the next emergency stopping area, and upgraded all enforcement cameras to enable detection of closed lane violations.

But it admitted that a 10-minute response time target for reaching stopped vehicles has still not been achieved.

These goals were all expected to be achieved by the end of last month.

Recommended

Smart motorways involve various methods to manage the flow of traffic, such as converting a hard shoulder into a live running lane.

This is known as all lane running (ALR), which is used by National Highways to boost capacity in a cheaper way than widening roads.

But major safety concerns have been raised following fatal incidents involving vehicles stopped in traffic being hit from behind.

Then-transport secretary Grant Shapps published an “action plan” in March 2020 which set out a series of new safety measures.

National Highways’ second year progress report in May stated that four of those would be in place by the end of September.

Clearly this is not the end of our work

Nick Harris, National Highways

SVD technology is designed to detect a stopped vehicle in a live lane in around 20 seconds through radar units monitoring motorway traffic in both directions.

An alert is sent to a control room operator who can view the incident on a camera, activate lane closure signs on gantries and despatch personnel.

More than 700 additional signs were installed by the end of last month so drivers will almost always be able to see the distance to the next emergency stopping place.

A commitment to upgrade 95 cameras which enforce red X lane closure signs – used when a vehicle is stopped in a live lane – by the same deadline was also met.

The upgrade means the cameras give police the ability to issue £100 fines to drivers who ignore the signs without catching them in the act.

National Highways initially committed to reducing the average time it takes to reach vehicles stopped in live lanes where emergency areas are more than one mile apart from 17 minutes in 2020 to 10 minutes by July 2021.

After failing to accomplish that goal, it said in May that “we expect to achieve our aim to meet the 10-minute average response time by the end of September 2022”.

Efforts to meet the target include buying new patrol vehicles, recruiting more traffic officers and introducing “satellite traffic officer outstations” around the busiest smart motorway sections.

But figures for August – the most recent available – show the average response time was 10 minutes and 29 seconds.

National Highways chief executive Nick Harris said: “We can confirm today that we’ve delivered on important commitments made as part of the 2020 stocktake, including, in particular, putting stopped vehicle detection technology in place on existing all lane running smart motorways.

“Clearly this is not the end of our work and we will continue to deliver further improvements to help ensure people feel safe and confident when using our roads.

“This includes plans to install additional emergency areas.

“Safety is at the forefront of every decision we make at National Highways and we’re committed to constantly raising the bar when it comes to the safety of everyone on our network.”

Recommended

National Highways figures show an annual average of nine people were killed or seriously injured in crashes involving stopped vehicles on ALR smart motorways between 2016 and 2020, at a rate of 0.19 victims per hundred million vehicle miles.

On conventional motorways, the rate was 0.09.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in