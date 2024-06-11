Tories pledge to extend £2 cap on bus fares

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A plan to extend the £2 cap on bus fares in England have been announced in the Conservative manifesto.

The document commits to maintaining the scheme for the entirety of the next Parliament.

It stated this would benefit “young people and low-income households”, and would be funded by “reform of the railway which will save up to £1.5 billion annually”.

The cap, first introduced in January 2023, is currently due to end on December 31.

The Tories also promised to give English councils outside London the power to ban pavement parking, in response to “feedback from older and disabled people”.

But the manifesto stated this would only apply to local authorities which “engage with businesses and residents to ensure they are not adversely affected”.

London is the only area in England where pavement parking is banned.

A Department for Transport consultation on giving councils in the rest of the country the power to prohibit pavement parking ended in November 2020, but no further announcement on the issue was made.

The Conservatives also committed to introduce a Rail Reform Bill in the first King’s Speech after the election.

As well as legislation to create a new public sector body Great British Railways (GBR) in the Bill, the Tories will also “look to include measures to reform outdated working practices in the rail industry”, according to the document.

The establishment of GBR to overhaul Britain’s railways was first proposed in May 2021 but its introduction has been delayed, with the Government initially citing the need to prioritise legislation related to the energy crisis.

Government efforts to end train operators’ reliance on drivers volunteering to work on rest days to run timetabled services at weekends has been cited as a key factor in the long-running industrial action by members of drivers’ union Aslef.

The manifesto also committed to “complete HS2 between London Euston and the West Midlands”.

Old Oak Common in the west London suburbs will initially be used as the high-speed railway’s terminus in the capital.

It was announced in October last year that the Government is relying on a substantial proportion of the cost of extending HS2 to Euston being met by private funds.

Under measures announced last week, the Tories’ manifesto also committed to using a Backing Drivers Bill to reverse the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone, ban blanket 20mph speed limits, and rule out schemes which charge drivers based on their mileage.