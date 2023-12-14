Circus performer taken to hospital after fall from large wheel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A circus performer was taken to hospital after falling from a large performance wheel during a show.

The male cast member fell an estimated 13ft-16ft (4m-5m) at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Wednesday evening, the venue said.

He remained conscious throughout and is thought to have suffered injuries to his arm, shoulder and leg.

He was evaluated overnight and is believed to be in a stable condition.

We are all wishing a speedy recovery for our fellow cast member Spokesman for the Christmas Spectacular

The show, called the Christmas Spectacular, was stopped for the evening and the audience was asked to leave the venue.

No other performers or members of the public were hurt.

The venue said it is “unlikely” the acrobat will be able to return to the show this season but is “hopeful” he will perform again after some recovery time.

A spokesman for the Christmas Spectacular said: “Obviously this sort of event is scary for all involved. We are all wishing a speedy recovery for our fellow cast member.

“We would like to pass on our thanks to the audience in attendance, who were very understanding and remained calm.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to St George’s Road, Great Yarmouth last night (Wednesday) following reports of a man injured in a fall.

“One patient was transported to James Paget Hospital (in Gorleston) with serious injuries.”