Grand National start delayed after animal rights protesters get on to track
Animal rights group Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile and were protesting from early on Saturday morning.
The start of the Randox Grand National Festival has been delayed after a number of animal rights protesters made their way on to the track at Aintree Racecourse.
Climate and animal rights group Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile race and were protesting from early on Saturday morning outside the track.
As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of protesters breached security fences around the Liverpool venue and ran on to the course.
The horses were sent back to the pre-parade ring, with the race facing an indefinite delay.
Merseyside Police said three people had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, with a 25-year-old woman from London and a 55-year-old man from Greater Manchester arrested outside the racecourse on Saturday – and a 33-year-old woman from the London area arrested in the Greater Manchester area earlier in the day.