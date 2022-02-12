Greens will contribute to Scottish Government’s independence prospectus – Slater

The Greens will contribute to the Scottish Government’s prospectus for independence, Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater has said.

Ms Slater, who joined the Scottish Government last year as part of the SNP-Green co-operation agreement, said the Greens would also be publishing their own prospectus in addition to the government’s plan.

While both parties support independence some policies are excluded from the co-operation agreement, such as their stances on membership of Nato.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the document will be a “detailed prospectus” which will renew the case for independence, and in January it was revealed a team of 11 civil servants had begun work on it.

Lorna Slater joined the government last year (Lesley Martin/PA) (PA Wire)

In an interview with The Herald, Ms Slater said the Scottish Government prospectus would not fully encapsulate the Greens’ vision for independence.

The Scottish Greens co-leader said: “There will be more than one prospectus for independence.

“The Scottish Greens will develop a prospectus for independence but as part of the Scottish Government we will also contribute to the Scottish Government’s prospectus.

“I am not 100% sure what form it will take, whether it will be a single paper or a series of papers, exactly how that prospectus will be brought forward.

“But certainly the Government position will be jointly created.”

Asked if she was confident of a new independence referendum taking place in 2023, Ms Slater said: “That is certainly the plan, that’s the vision for it, that’s what we are committed to.

“The Greens said this term of parliament, we’re saying next year is a good year. It’s an exciting time.”

Work on the prospectus is taking place within the constitution directorate, overseen by Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson.