Back of three-storey terraced house collapses

Firefighters were called to a property in Gloucester Drive, Hackney.

Helen William
Saturday 24 June 2023 15:42
London Fire Brigade was called to the collapsed house (Aaron Chown/PA)
London Fire Brigade was called to the collapsed house (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Part of a three-storey terraced house has collapsed in east London.

Emergency services were called at around 12.17pm on Saturday to Gloucester Drive in Hackney.

Video posted to social media showed the entire back of the house had sheered away, leaving bricks and rubble scattered over neighbouring gardens.

Most of the roof had fallen down apart from a steel beam connecting the outer wall to a neighbouring property.

Firefighters were seen on ladders assessing the scene from over a neighbouring wall

London Fire Brigade said around 60 firefighters were at the end-terrace property.

A spokesman said: “Fire crews from Kentish Town, East Ham, Islington, Edmonton, Battersea and East Ham fire stations are in attendance.”

Five fire engines and three fire rescue units were also sent out.

