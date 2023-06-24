Jump to content

Man describes ‘scary’ moment building nearby in Hackney collapses

Firefighters were called to a property in Gloucester Drive, Hackney.

Helen William
Saturday 24 June 2023 17:17
The scene of a building collapse in Hackney, London (@QueenA12282970/Twitter)
The scene of a building collapse in Hackney, London (@QueenA12282970/Twitter)
(PA Media)

A man in London who heard a “loud sound” was shocked when he opened his window to find a three-storey terraced house nearby had collapsed.

Emergency services were called at about 12.17pm on Saturday to Gloucester Drive, Hackney, north-east London.

Videos posted to social media showed the entire back of the house had sheared away, leaving bricks and rubble scattered over neighbouring gardens.

A man, 31, who lives close by and who did not wish to be identified, told the PA news agency that the incident was “very scary”.

“All I heard was a loud sound and the building I live by shaking like there was an earthquake. It was very scary,” he said.

“When I looked outside the window, the entire building was collapsed.”

He added that the emergency services arrived on the scene quickly.

“[Within] 10 to 15 minutes [they] were already gathering,” he said.

He added: “The police instructed us to stay away from the window facing the building for now until further notice.”

Most of the roof of the building had fallen down, apart from a steel beam connecting the outer wall to a neighbouring property.

Firefighters were seen on ladders assessing the scene from over a neighbouring wall.

London Fire Brigade said about 60 firefighters were at the property.

A spokesman said: “Fire crews from Kentish Town, East Ham, Islington, Edmonton, Battersea and East Ham fire stations are in attendance.”

Five fire engines and three fire rescue units were also sent.

