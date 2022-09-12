Queen ‘hugged’ Archie and Lilibet just months before her death, Harry reveals
The Duke of Sussex has shared a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother, who died last week aged 96.
The Queen shared precious moments with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children just a few months before her death, their father revealed in a touching tribute to the late monarch.
Harry described how his grandmother hugged his children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months – likely when the family visited the UK in June to attend the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.
At the time, it was not known if the Sussexes had met privately with the Queen during their stay at their Frogmore cottage home close to Windsor Castle.
In his heartfelt tribute to his grandmother, the duke said: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.
“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh saw Archie at Windsor Castle a few days after he was born in May 2019 but it is thought the Queen had not held Lilibet, who was born last June.
Her great-granddaughter was named after her – taking her childhood nickname.
The Sussexes’ children have been growing up in the US and, when Archie made a brief appearance on a podcast, he had a noticeable American twang.
Harry and Meghan have established a new life for themselves in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, buying a multi-million pound home and launching a non-profit foundation, after stepping down as working royals for financial freedom.
The couple have also signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Spotify and Netflix that have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.
