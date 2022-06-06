Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage
Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at a picnic at Frogmore Cottage.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare photograph of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday after throwing a picnic for her at Frogmore Cottage.
Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at the Windsor residence, where a cake by the couple’s wedding baker Claire Ptak was also served.
A spokesperson for the couple did not name specific family members who attended the event.
The picture of Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, who attended the picnic.
Harry and Meghan thanked well-wishers, including some who made donations amounting to over £79,000 in Lilibet’s honour to the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organisation partnered with the couple’s Archewell foundation, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes.
The organisation has provided support in Uvalde, Texas and Ukraine, the spokesperson said.
