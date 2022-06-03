Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The monarch missed the event at St Paul’s Cathedral but was watching on television from Windsor.

Laura Elston
Friday 03 June 2022 11:44
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving.

Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The high-profile event on Friday fell on the second day of the national commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70 year reign.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Lady Sarah Chatto (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The 96-year-old Queen was absent, watching on television from Windsor Castle instead, after she suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

Recommended

It was the first time Harry and Meghan had been on full public view alongside the Windsors since they quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago.

Crowds cheered the pair as they arrived, with the couple smiling and waving at onlookers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk through the nave (Phil Noble/PA)
(PA Wire)

They processed through the nave of the church hand in hand, with Meghan smiling and Harry biting his lip at times.

They were sat in the second row from the front, with Harry next to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Meghan next to Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto.

The Sussexes attended the Trooping celebrations at Horse Guards on Thursday, but stayed out of the spotlight inside the Duke of Wellington’s former office with more than 30 members of the family.

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and the Duke of Sussex (Aaron/PA)
(PA Wire)

More than 2,000 people filled the historic church including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was booed by the crowd outside, Cabinet ministers, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and every living former prime minister.

Public service is the theme at the heart of the religious event, with 400 people who are recipients of honours, including NHS and key workers who were recognised for their work during the pandemic, invited.

Kate arriving at the service (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Hundreds of people gathered, some wearing Union flag hats and others hanging flags and bunting over the railings on the approach to the cathedral.

Kate, who was wearing a pale yellow Emilia Wickstead dress and a Philip Treacy hat, walked in the main procession with William, Charles and Camilla.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in