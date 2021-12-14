Trapped grey freed from ‘squirrel-proof’ bird feeder
The greedy squirrel ate so much he could not escape from the feeder in a Hartlepool back garden, the RSPCA said.
A squirrel that beat a bird-feeder designed to keep it out had to be rescued by the RSPCA after finding itself too fat to escape.
A home-owner in Hartlepool went to replenish the nuts in her garden bird-feeder on Saturday, only to find the squirrel imprisoned by its metal bars.
The animal-lover called the RSPCA and rescue officer Ruth Thomas-Coxon used wire cutters to free the trapped grey, which then scampered off down the garden to freedom.
Ms Thomas-Coxon said: “This greedy boy must have gone in – even though this is a squirrel-proof feeder – and obviously he had such a good feed he got wedged and was unable to exit.
“Luckily his predicament was spotted or he could have endured prolonged suffering. “He was obviously frightened but otherwise appeared unscathed from his ordeal – however he probably needs to lay off the nuts for a while. “I freed him in situ, as we’re legally allowed to do, and as soon as he was free he made a quick getaway – which was good to see.”
The RSPCA has asked home-owners to check bird-feeders – even supposedly squirrel-proof ones – regularly, and to call for help if they find a trapped animal.
The charity also said that, although grey squirrels are considered an invasive alien species and cannot legally be released back into the wild if taken into care for rehabilitation or treatment, they can be legally released in situ.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.