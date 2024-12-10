Healthcare to get boost in Welsh Government budget to tackle NHS waiting lists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Healthcare in Wales is to be offered hundreds of millions more pounds next year to tackle record-high waiting times.

An extra £1.5 billion is being put into public service, as part of the Welsh Government’s proposed £26 billion budget for 2025-26.

The funding includes more than £600 million in extra revenue and capital funding for health and social care, which is intended to help the NHS continue to cut waiting times, improve mental health services, and strengthen women’s health services.

Patient waiting times continue to hit record-high levels in Wales, with more than 619,000 on one or more lists across the country.

All departments will see an increase in revenue in the budget of between 3.5% and 12%, with Mark Drakeford, the finance secretary, calling it an opportunity to “rebuild and reinvigorate our public services”.

Mr Drakeford said: “This is budget for a brighter future, delivering an extra £1.5 billion for our public services and priorities, helping to put Wales firmly back on the path of growth after 14 difficult years.

“This is in stark contrast to the last couple of years when we have been forced to make some very difficult and painful decisions.

“This Draft Budget offers a real opportunity to start to rebuild and reinvigorate our public services.

“It delivers increases to all departments and a significant boost in capital funding, meaning more investment in the very fabric of our nation – in our school and NHS estate, in housing and in public infrastructure.

“This is good budget for Wales. But it will take time to reverse the damage inflicted on Wales over 14 long years of neglect from previous UK administrations.”

Departments will receive:

– Health, social care and early years will receive an extra £435m revenue funding (3.8%) and £175m of capital funding (39.9%)

– Housing and local government will receive an additional £279.9m revenue funding (5.4%) and £120m of capital funding (11.2%)

– Education will get an £83.6m revenue funding (4.9%) and £28m of capital funding (8.1%) for education

– Transport an additional £69.6m revenue funding (12%) and £51m of capital funding (10.7%)

– Climate Change and Rural Affairs an additional £36.35m revenue funding (6.6%) and £71.95 of capital funding (31%)

– Economy, Energy and Planning an additional £19m revenue funding (4.3%) and £121.5m of capital funding (59.1%)

– Social Justice – receives an additional £6.8m revenue funding (4.7%) and £3m of capital funding (23%)

The draft budget will be discussed on Tuesday but will not be voted on until March next year.

The Welsh Labour Government does not have the votes it needs to pass the budget itself and will need support from another party to get it through the Senedd.