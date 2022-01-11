At least 600,000 cancelled December flights from Heathrow

New testing and quarantine rules were introduced in late November due to fears over the Omicron coronavirus strain.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 11 January 2022 07:36
At least 600,000 passengers cancelled plans to fly from Heathrow in December due to the Omicron coronavirus strain and the introduction of tougher travel restrictions, the airport said
(PA Archive)

At least 600,000 passengers cancelled plans to fly from Heathrow in December due to the Omicron coronavirus strain and the introduction of tougher travel restrictions, the airport said.

Fears over the Covid variant meant that, from late November, all travellers arriving in the UK were required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test and self-isolate until they received a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.

This led to many people scrapping their travel plans over the festive period.

There are currently travel restrictions, such as testing, on all Heathrow routes

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow chief executive

A total of 19.4 million people travelled through Heathrow across the whole of last year.

This was less than a quarter of the pre-pandemic level in 2019, and 12.3% down on 2020.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “There are currently travel restrictions, such as testing, on all Heathrow routes.

“The aviation industry will only fully recover when these are all lifted and there is no risk that they will be reimposed at short notice, a situation which is likely to be years away.”

