Number of top degrees awarded falls for second year in a row

The proportion of top degrees awarded to students has fallen for the second year in a row, figures show.

Three in ten (30%) undergraduate degrees in the UK were first-class in 2022/23, compared with 32% in 2021/22 and 36% in 2020/21, according to data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

The proportion of degrees awarded a 2:2 rose to a fifth (20%) in 2022/23, compared with 17% in 2021/22 and 14% in 2020/21.

The change makes the top grade a little more meaningful for employers once again, even though close to one-third still get a first Nick Hillman, director of the Hepi think tank

The latest HESA figures also show that nearly half (48%) of degrees were awarded a 2:1 in 2022/23, while 3% were awarded a third or a pass.

It comes after universities across the country pledged to bring the proportion of top degrees awarded back in line with pre-pandemic levels in July 2022.

The pandemic saw a rise in grade inflation after a number of institutions adopted “no detriment” policies on final grading as a result of disruption.

This approach typically ensured that students would be awarded a final grade no lower than the university’s most recent assessment of their attainment.

More female students gained a first (31%) than male students (28%) in 2022/23, the figures show.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank, said: “The continuing decline in first class honours will be welcomed by many, given the many years of grade inflation that occurred in the past.

“The drop results from a number of sector-led initiatives as well as political pressure and the passing of the pandemic, as Covid-19 had meant grading became more generous.

“The change makes the top grade a little more meaningful for employers once again, even though close to one-third still get a first.

We’re pleased to see today’s figures suggest positive progress in reversing the previous trend of grade inflation Josh Fleming, Office for Students

“But we’ll have to wait to see if this is a long-term trend or a shorter-term blip – it may be that the new government is less concerned by university grades and more concerned by other things, which could encourage people to take their eye off the ball.”

Josh Fleming, director of strategy and delivery at the Office for Students (OfS), said the data was “testament” to the sector’s commitment to addressing unexplained increases in grades.

He said: “It is important – for students, employers and the higher education system as a whole – that degrees are a fair reflection of student achievement and maintain their value over time.

“We have been concerned by rapid increases – over more than a decade – of first class degrees being awarded, especially where these cannot be explained by students’ entry qualifications or the subject of study.

“We’re pleased to see today’s figures suggest positive progress in reversing the previous trend of grade inflation.”

A Universities UK (UUK) spokesperson said: “Completing a degree is a challenging undertaking, and all students who have received their qualifications should be extremely proud of themselves for their hard work.

“While the number of students receiving each classification fluctuates year on year, prior to the pandemic the proportion achieving upper degrees had stabilised with universities strengthening their processes to prevent unexplained grade inflation.

“Today’s figures further demonstrate this action and the sector’s continued progress back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Universities will continue to monitor their grading to ensure that the high standards UK higher education is known for are maintained.”