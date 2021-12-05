Three people in hospital after multi-car crash in the Highlands

The crash happened on the A9 at Cuach, north of Dalwhinnie, on Friday evening.

Laura Paterson
Sunday 05 December 2021 09:04
The crash happened on the A9 on Friday evening (Peter Byrne/PA)
The crash happened on the A9 on Friday evening (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Three people were taken to hospital after a three-car smash in the Highlands

Police Scotland said the crash happened on the A9 at Cuach, about four miles north of Dalwhinnie, at 6.36pm on Friday.

A black Vauxhall Zafira, a red Audi A3 and a silver Volkswagen Touran were involved.

Officers said two men and a woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to please get in touch.

Recommended

“In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the cars or who may have dashcam footage that can help with our investigation.

“If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 2819 of 3 December.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in