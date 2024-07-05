Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hilary Benn appointed Northern Ireland Secretary

The Leeds MP had been in the shadow secretary role since 2023.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Friday 05 July 2024 18:48
The Leeds MP was chairman of the Brexit Select Committee for years (Lucy North/PA)
The Leeds MP was chairman of the Brexit Select Committee for years (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Hilary Benn has been appointed Northern Ireland Secretary as part of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Government.

Mr Benn had been serving as the shadow secretary since 2023 and was chairman of the Brexit Select Committee for years.

He has previously said a Labour government would repeal the controversial Legacy Act, introduced by the Tories to address Troubles legacy issues and widely opposed by all main political parties in Northern Ireland.

The Leeds MP was also vocal in urging the powersharing institutions to be revived during the three-year hiatus.

He served in Gordon Brown’s government as environment secretary and was a candidate to be deputy leader of Labour in 2007.

Best known in the earlier stages of his career as the son of Tony Benn – the long-serving Cabinet minister, anti-war campaigner and pivotal figure on the Labour left – Mr Benn has not inherited all of his father’s beliefs.

During the 1999 contest for the Leeds Central seat that he would go on to represent for decades, Mr Benn described himself as a “Benn, but not a Bennite”.

He supported the Iraq war while serving in Sir Tony Blair’s government and later, as shadow foreign secretary, defied then-leader Jeremy Corbyn to back military action against the so-called Islamic State in Syria.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in