Starmer meets O’Neill and Little-Pengelly in first Northern Ireland trip as PM

Sir Keir Starmer has met Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as he continues his tour of the UK.

The Prime Minister is visiting Belfast following his trip to Scotland on Sunday, and will also visit Wales to round off a visit to the three devolved nations.

He arrived at Stormont Castle early on Monday morning as he begins his first full week in office, ahead of travelling to the Nato summit in Washington on Tuesday.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill (front left) and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (back left) welcome Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to Stormont Caste (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly greeted Sir Keir and new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn at the castle entrance before they held a meeting inside. Ms O’Neill congratulated him on his electoral success and they discussed Westminster and Stormont parliamentary schedules.

After half an hour with Stormont’s leaders, the new Prime Minister then moved on to Parliament Buildings, where he was greeted at the foot of the landmark steps by Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots.

He is then holding talks with representatives from the main Stormont parties.

He is likely to face questions about funding for cash-strapped public services in Northern Ireland as well as coming under pressure from Ms O’Neill to commit to funding the redevelopment of the Casement Park stadium, which has been earmarked to host Euro 2028 matches.

He is also likely to be asked about delivering on his party’s manifesto pledge to repeal the controversial Legacy Act.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn meeting First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Caste on Saturday (Kelvin Boyes/PA) ( PA Media )

Sinn Fein emerged from last week’s election as the Northern Ireland party with the largest representation at Westminster and the republican party’s president, Mary Lou McDonald, has urged the new Prime Minister to “embrace the right of Irish self-determination and constitutional change toward Irish reunification”.

Sir Keir had already spoken by phone with Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly following his election success.

He has also had a conversation with Irish Premier Simon Harris, and the two leaders are due to meet later this month.

The Prime Minister said he was seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between the Westminster Government and devolved nations as he announced his UK tour.

He said his landslide victory in the General Election has given Labour “a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn made his first visit to Belfast at the weekend since being appointed (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )

His new Northern Ireland Secretary, Hilary Benn, made his first visit to the region since being appointed at the weekend.

He held talks with Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle on Saturday and said his priority is to establish a new relationship between the UK Government and Stormont’s powersharing Executive.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he would use his meeting Sir Keir at Stormont to make the case for “fair and sustainable funding for our essential public services”.

He added: “I welcome the commitment from the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State that the election outcome again reaffirms support for our place within the United Kingdom and that this new Government intends to treat all parts and regions of the Kingdom with respect.

“Now is a time for new beginnings.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he would use his meeting with the PM to raise the issue of funding for public services (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Robinson added: “I look forward to hearing from the PM on his plans for the UK’s future relations with the European Union and his plans to ensure barriers within the United Kingdom are removed.”

On his visit to Wales, Sir Keir will attend the Senedd in Cardiff and hold talks with First Minister Vaughan Gething.

There he is expected to insist Wales has “enormous untapped potential ready to be unleashed”, and will vow to work in “lockstep” with the Welsh Labour administration in Cardiff Bay.

Embattled First Minister Mr Gething has faced calls to quit after he lost a no-confidence vote last month, following the collapse of the co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru and after becoming embroiled in a series of rows.

Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has requested a meeting with the new Prime Minister ahead of his visit, in order to probe Labour’s position on various areas of devolved policy.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting First Minister of Scotland John Swinney at Bute House, Edinburgh on Sunday (Scott Heppell/PA) ( PA Wire )

During his trip to Edinburgh on Sunday, Sir Keir said he discussed a “constructive” working relationship on the economy, energy and future of the Grangemouth refinery.

Speaking after his meeting with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, the Prime Minister said there are “clearly differences of opinion” on the constitutional issue of Scottish independence.

Sir Keir said: “The point of this meeting was to reset the relationship in a respectful way, in a constructive way, and to recognise that on the economy, energy and very pressingly on Grangemouth, there is room for us to have a constructive way of delivering for very many people across Scotland.”

He said the pair have a “joint view” of working constructively, adding: “I am absolutely clear that during the campaign I made a commitment that my Labour Government would deliver for Scotland.”