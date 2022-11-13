Man dies after construction traffic incident at Hinkley Point power station
Work at the site has been stood down and the incident is being investigated.
A man has died after a construction traffic incident at Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.
Emergency services were called to the site at about 8.30am on Sunday to reports that a man had been injured by machinery.
Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the man died a short time later, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The incident happened during “planned work activities”, EDF Energy said.
The company is involved in the construction of a new, twin reactor nuclear power station being built at the site.
Nigel Cann, delivery director at Hinkley Point C, said: “We are very sad to confirm that one of our team was involved in a fatal construction traffic incident this morning during planned work activities.
“The incident is being investigated by the police and the Health and Safety Executive, and we will co-operate fully with the authorities.
“Work at the site has been stood down and we are offering support to colleagues affected by this tragic event.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”
Avon and Somerset Police said his next of kin have been informed “and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time”.
The force added: “We’re liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and our enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
