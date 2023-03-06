A48 in south Wales closed after three bodies found in suspected car crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The A48 in south Wales remains closed after police were searching for five people missing following a night out found three bodies in a suspected crashed car.

The road, which is a major link between Cardiff and Newport, is closed in both directions for around a mile from the roundabout near Cypress drive to Eastern Avenue, near Cardiff gate, Traffic Wales South said.

The live traffic service tweeted: “The road is closed in both directions due to a serious police incident. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours. Please find an alternate route as there is heavy congestion in the area.”

Gwent Police said three bodies were found by officers searching for a group of five people who went missing after a night out in Cardiff.

Two others have been taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries following a suspected crash, the force said in a statement on Monday morning.

Over the weekend officers released an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32.

Officers have found the car they were last seen in. The VW Tiguan was recovered just after midnight on Monday near the A48 in St Mellons, Cardiff.

More to follow...