Search for Aberdeen missing sisters enters second week as detectives return to river: latest
Police Scotland continues to appeal for help finding triplets Eliza and Henrietta Huszti as family issue desperate plea saying ‘all we want is for them to be found’
The search for the missing sisters from Aberdeen has entered its second week as detectives returned to the river where they were last seen.
Police Scotland continues to appeal for help finding Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of triplets, after they were reported missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre.
In a desperate plea, their family issued a statement appealing for anyone with information to come forward and saying “all we want is for them to be found”.
The pair, who are originally from Hungary, were last seen on CCTV in Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on 7 January. They crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the river, heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.
Officers are keeping an open mind about what has happened to the siblings, but they said there is nothing to suggest criminality in relation to their disappearance, nor any indication a third party was involved.
One theory police are considering is that the pair somehow entered the water, and extensive search efforts – involving the police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit – have been focusing on the river and surrounding area.
Pictured: Path next to River Dee where Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were last seen
In an update issued on Monday, Superintendent David Howieson said: “We remain extremely concerned for Eliza and Henrietta as our searches enter a second week.
“Considerable efforts are being made to search the river and the surrounding area. We have spoken to a number of people in the course of our enquiries, including overnight, a week on from when they were last seen.
“We continue to examine all the available CCTV footage to try and establish the sisters’ movements in the early hours of Tuesday, 7 January.
“We remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary and continue to provide them with support.
“We know our concern is shared by people across Aberdeen and the North East. I would urge anyone who may have information, which has not yet been passed to police, to get in touch.”
In pictures: Detectives return to river where sisters were last seen
In a desperate plea, the family of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti issued a statement on Monday, saying: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.
“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.
“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.
“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”
