Missing Aberdeen sisters latest: Brother says it’s ‘strange’ twins ‘never mentioned’ plan to move out of flat
Police Scotland continues to appeal for help finding triplets Eliza and Henrietta Huszti as family issue desperate plea saying ‘all we want is for them to be found’
The brother of two missing sisters from Aberdeen has said that the pair “never mentioned” a plan to move out of their flat prior to their disappearance.
As the search enters its second week and detectives returned to the river where they were last seen, Police Scotland continues to appeal for help finding Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32 and part of a set of triplets.
After the pair were reported missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre, their brother Jozsef Huszti said in a post on social media: “No one should spread any fake news.”
The pair, who are originally from Hungary, were last seen on CCTV in Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on 7 January. They crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the river, heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.
One theory police are considering is that the pair somehow entered the water, and extensive search efforts – involving the police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit – have been focusing on the river and surrounding area.
Officers added that there is nothing to suggest criminality in relation to the siblings’ disappearance.
What do we know about the two missing sisters?
Henrietta and Eliza Huszti, who were described as being “very close”, moved from Hungary to Scotland together around seven years ago.
They are both aged 32, and have a triplet sister Edit. They also have a brother named Joszef.
The two sisters lived in Aberdeen and had been saving to buy their own home.
Their brother described them as cautious people, who always talked decisions through with each other and their mother, with whom they were very close and spoke to at least weekly, if not daily.
‘Uncharacteristic’ for sisters to be out on streets in early morning
Their brother Jozsef Huszti said their mother spoke to Eliza and Henrietta for 40 minutes on the Saturday before they went missing and nothing seemed unusual.
Their other sister Edit also said she had spoken to them on New Year’s Eve and they appeared to be happy and cheerful.
She said it was out of character for them to be on the streets in the early hours of the morning.
Police give description of missing sisters
As their family appeals for any witnesses to come forward, Eliza and Henrietta were both described by police as white and of slim build with long, brown hair.
Where were sisters last seen?
The Hungarian nationals were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on 7 January.
They crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the River Dee heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club. They have not been seen since and searches have now entered a second week.
Detectives make enquiries near Aberdeen river in hunt for missing sisters
Detectives searching for two sisters who vanished on a Scottish bridge a week ago returned on Tuesday to the spot where the pair were last seen.
Officers spoke to people in the area during an early morning operation on Tuesday to try and shed more light on the sisters’ last known movements.
Sisters’ behaviour ‘very out of character’, police say
Police Superintendent David Howieson said detectives are keeping an open mind about what happened to the sisters, but have said they have not found anything to suggest a third party was involved.
Mr Howieson said: “We’re trying to remain open minded in terms of what the wider circumstances may have been. What we know is that the behaviour of the sisters in the morning on which they disappeared is very out of character.
“We don’t really understand why they seem to have left their home address and walked to this area in a fairly direct line before the CCTV footage of them is exhausted.
Sisters had been saving up to buy their own property, brother says
The twins’ brother Joszef Huszti told the BBC that his sisters had no financial difficulties and were saving up to buy their own property.
