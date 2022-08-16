Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been killed after a lorry crashed and burst into flames on the M18 motorway near Doncaster.

The driver, who is believed to be in his 60s, died in the incident.

Police said a member of the public reported a lorry had collided with the central reservation on Monday afternoon.

The vehicle caught fire and the driver died at the scene, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The deadly crash happened between Junction 2 and Junction 3 of the M18.

This stretch of motorway was shut on Monday night as the scene remained in place.

