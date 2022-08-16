M18 crash: Driver killed after lorry catches fire on motorway
Vehicle collided with central reservation on Monday afternoon, police say
A man has been killed after a lorry crashed and burst into flames on the M18 motorway near Doncaster.
The driver, who is believed to be in his 60s, died in the incident.
Police said a member of the public reported a lorry had collided with the central reservation on Monday afternoon.
The vehicle caught fire and the driver died at the scene, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The deadly crash happened between Junction 2 and Junction 3 of the M18.
This stretch of motorway was shut on Monday night as the scene remained in place.
More follows...
