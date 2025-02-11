Kate urged to ‘tell them the truth’ by women inmates during prison visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales was met by shouts of “we need more funding” and “tell them the truth” from women inmates when she visited a prison’s mother and baby unit.

Kate travelled to HMP Styal in Cheshire to meet inmates from the women’s prison using the unit provided by the charity Action for Children, which the princess supports as royal patron.

The event was Kate’s fifth public engagement in just over two weeks as she continues her gradual return to official duties since completing her cancer treatment.

As she walked through the prison grounds, dozens of women inmates leaned out of the windows in the accommodation blocks to catch a glimpse of the royal visitor.

There was a loud wolf-whistle and cat-calls, but also some shouts of: “We need more funding. Tell them the truth.”

The princess smiled, waved and said hello to other inmates who were leaning through the windows of a Portacabin.

The mother and baby unit provides a dedicated place for new and expectant mothers serving a prison sentence or on remand.

Prisoners live in a separate area of the institution and are supported to care for their babies by trained prison staff and early years and family support practitioners.

The unit aims to establish and maintain a strong bond between mother and child, in line with evidence that a key psychological process of attachment takes place between babies and their primary caregiver in the initial months of life, which influences later development.

Kate has made the promotion of the early years development of children one of the key elements of her public work.