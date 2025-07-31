Passenger ‘heartbroken’ at missing wedding because of air traffic control glitch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who will miss a wedding because her flight was cancelled by an air traffic control failure said what happened was “disgraceful”.

Monica Clare, 68, from Brentford, west London, was onboard an Aer Lingus plane preparing to take off from Heathrow for Shannon, Ireland, on Thursday afternoon when the problem began.

She said the plane remained on the tarmac for about three hours before the captain announced his “shift was going to finish” so the passengers would need to return to the terminal.

Ms Clare said the situation inside Heathrow was “bedlam”, with “suitcases everywhere”.

The retired maintenance manager returned home after being told Aer Lingus had no available seats on flights which would enable her to attend her friend’s wedding in Limerick on Friday.

She said other routes, such as travelling to a port and taking a ferry, were impractical and too expensive after already paying out for flights.

She is now trying to obtain refunds for car hire and hotel bookings.

Ms Clare told the PA news agency: “I’m absolutely numb. I’m so upset. I’m heartbroken.

“It’s disgraceful. I think it’s absolutely unbelievable in this day and age that something that went down for 20 minutes has caused havoc like that all over the country.

“I’m so upset, I’m so angry.

“I’ve spoke to my friend who’s getting married. They’re devastated.

“We can’t now go to the wedding. I was so excited, and it’s all gone.”

Nats (National Air Traffic Services) said a radar-related problem affected flights in England and Wales for about 20 minutes on Thursday.

This caused the cancellation of more than 150 flights, with many others delayed or diverted.