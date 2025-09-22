‘African tribe’ defies eviction notice to leave Scottish woods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A self-styled "African tribe" is defying an eviction notice from the local council, remaining camped in woodland in the Scottish Borders.

The group, known as the "Kingdom of Kubala," was ordered to vacate the land on the outskirts of Jedburgh by midday on Monday, following legal action initiated by Scottish Borders Council.

The group had previously occupied private land nearby but simply relocated to council property when sheriff officers were dispatched.

The "tribe," which maintains a sizeable presence on social media, comprises leader Kofi Offeh, 36, who proclaims himself King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, known as Queen Nandi, and "handmaiden" Kaura Taylor, who goes by Asnat.

On Monday afternoon, they were observed around a campfire, singing, with tents and other camping equipment still on site, indicating no intention of departing.

The "handmaiden" informed reporters that the "king" would not engage with the media unless "gifts were brought to him."

It is understood that the council will shortly seek an order from a sheriff to remove the trio now that the deadline has passed.

On Tuesday last week, sheriff officers carried out the eviction from their previous campsite, though they simply set up a new camp on the other side of a small fence.

They had been camping near Jedburgh for the past few weeks and have ignored previous ultimatums to leave.

Last week, Scott Hamilton, the Conservative deputy leader of Scottish Borders Council, said that “nobody is above the law and no matter how long this takes you can be guaranteed we will not cease”.

He said the group had repeatedly failed to engage with the council and legal proceedings which would enable an eviction had begun.

The three members of the self-proclaimed “kingdom” have previously said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

In a post on Facebook on Friday, they said: “The Kingdom of Kubala can never be destroyed.”

Scottish Borders Council has been approached for further comment.