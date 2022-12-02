What are air fryers and why is everyone so obsessed with them?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cost of living crisis engulfing Britain has forced many households to look at ways to save money this winter.

A huge factor driving the problem has been the climbing cost of domestic electricity and gas bills – exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which are now roughly twice what they were a year ago even after the government intervened to freeze Ofgem’s energy price cap in September.

From switching the heating on for shorter intervals at home to opting for value brands in the supermarket aisles, no cost-saving measure can be sniffed at with inflation at 11.1 per cent and wages stagnating.

All of this goes a long way to explaining the sudden mass popularity of air fryers, those mighty miniature convection ovens that have flown off the shelves this autumn.

According to research by Utilita, an electric cooker costs an average of around £1.05 a day to run but an air fryer could set you back as little as 17p a day (not least because they require almost no preheat time), a significant saving over the weeks and months.

Their versatility is also an attraction, with many models multipurpose and capable of performing a variety of functions from dehydrating to baking and roasting: meat, potatoes and vegetables all cook well in them.

They are also healthier than many alternative means of cooking because they operate by circulating hot air via a powerful internal fan, eradicating the need for greasy vegetable oils.

Crisp, evenly done, non-greasy chips can be produced quickly without the need for the seething vats of gross, fatty oils associated with deep-fat fryers.

The air fryer is “definitely a healthier alternative if you commit to using just one-two tablespoons of a plant-based oil with seasoning and you stick to air frying veggies more than anything else”, argues Good Housekeeping’s nutrition director Jaclyn London.

“Any appliance that helps you and your family up your veggie game is key to weight management, reduced risk of chronic disease and improved long-term health as we age.”

Also in agreement is nutritionist Rachael Link of Healthline, who writes: “Compared with deep frying, using an air fryer can reduce the amount of fat, calories and potentially harmful compounds in your food.”

Another advantage is that they are relatively compact and take up only a limited amount of countertop space.

They are also easy to clean and their baskets are suitable for dishwashers.

