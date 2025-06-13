Tributes paid to highly respected radiologist killed in Air India plane crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A highly respected radiologist who was killed in the Air India plane crash has been described as a “wonderful man” who entertained colleagues with stories about “his newly discovered love of fish and chips”.

Dr Prateek Joshi died alongside his wife and three children on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Thursday shortly after the aircraft took off from Ahmedabad Airport.

Colleagues paid tribute to him as “a man with such a passion for life” – including an “enthusiasm for walking in the Peak District”.

Dr Joshi worked at the Royal Derby Hospital and Queen’s Hospital Burton for four years, after moving to Derby from India in 2021.

Fellow consultant radiologist, and clinical director for imaging at the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB), Dr Rajeev Singh, who worked closely with Dr Joshi, said he “radiated positivity”.

Dr Singh said: “Prateek was full of joy, he was a wonderful man, friend, husband and father, and an exceptional radiologist who was highly respected in his field.

“He approached everything with a smile, radiated positivity and had a great sense of humour.

“He moved to Derby, from India, in 2021, quickly becoming a beloved colleague.

“He often entertained colleagues with stories about his passions outside of work, including his newly discovered love of fish and chips and enthusiasm for walking in the Peak District.”

Dr Singh added: “He touched the lives of so many people, both through his clinical work and as a colleague and friend to many.

“It is hard to accept that a man with such a passion for life, and his beautiful young family, have been taken in this way.

“His passing has left a profound void, not only in his professional contributions but in the warmth and spirit that he gave to the world every day.”

The chief executive of the trust, Stephen Posey, said Dr Joshi was a “dedicated and talented colleague.

He said: “We are profoundly and deeply saddened at the loss of our dedicated and talented colleague, Dr Prateek Joshi and his family.

“Prateek was not only an excellent doctor for whom nothing was too much trouble, but also a warm, smiling and kind man who was a hugely liked and valued member of the team.

“We are privileged that Prateek chose to give his skills, talent and knowledge to the NHS, and he will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him.”