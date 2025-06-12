Ahmedabad plane crash kills 241, including 52 Britons, Air India confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fifty-two Britons are confirmed to be among more than 240 people who died after a Gatwick Airport-bound plane crashed in a fireball in India.

Air India confirmed 241 of the 242 people on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner were killed on Thursday when the aircraft crashed into a medical college shortly after its take-off from Ahmedabad Airport.

It is one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British nationals killed.

One British man survived the crash, and his relatives said he had “no idea” how he escaped the aircraft.

In a statement Air India said: “The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew.

“The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities.

“The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national.

“The survivor is a British national of Indian origin.

“Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, is believed to be the only survivor of the crash.

Speaking outside the family home in Leicester, his brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, said: “We were just shocked as soon as we heard it.

“I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated.

“He said ‘I have no idea how I exited the plane’.”

Three Britons who died in the crash were named by the Gloucester Muslim Community on Facebook as Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa and their four-year-old daughter Sara.