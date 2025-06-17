Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Air India flight to London cancelled because of ‘operational issues’

Flight AI 159 was planned to depart Ahmedabad, India, at 1.10pm local time on Tuesday, and arrive at Gatwick airport at 6.25pm BST.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 17 June 2025 09:44 BST
An Air India flight scheduled for the same route as the plane that crashed last week has been cancelled (Alamy/PA)
An Air India flight scheduled for the same route as the plane that crashed last week has been cancelled (Alamy/PA)

An Air India flight scheduled for the same route as the plane that crashed last week has been cancelled.

Flight AI 159 was planned to depart Ahmedabad, India, at 1.10pm local time on Tuesday, and arrive at Gatwick airport at 6.25pm BST.

Air India’s website shows the flight was initially delayed by one hour and 50 minutes but has since been cancelled.

No reason has been given by the airline but Indian newspaper the Hindustan Times reported that an airport official said the cancellation was “due to operational issues”.

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off on June 12 in what was one of the deadliest plane accidents in terms of the number of British nationals killed.

The aircraft struck a medical college hostel in a residential part of Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, 52 of whom were British.

The sole surviving passenger was Briton Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Investigators are yet to determine the cause of the crash.

