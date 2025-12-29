Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah has issued an "unequivocal" apology for several historic tweets, some of which appear to advocate violence against Zionists, though he maintains other posts have been "completely twisted out of their meaning".

The apology follows his recent arrival in the UK after years of imprisonment in Egypt, prompting calls for his British citizenship to be revoked.

Mr Abd El-Fattah, who was detained in Egypt in September 2019 and sentenced to five years in prison in December 2021 for allegedly spreading false news, was pardoned by Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in September.

His release, which followed extensive lobbying by both Conservative and Labour governments, saw him fly to the UK on Boxing Day to be reunited with his son in Brighton.

Since his arrival, posts dating back to 2010 have resurfaced, appearing to call for violence against Zionists and the police.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr Abd El-Fattah expressed his distress: "I am shaken that, just as I am being reunited with my family for the first time in 12 years, several historic tweets of mine have been republished and used to question and attack my integrity and values, escalating to calls for the revocation of my citizenship."

He added: "Looking at the tweets now – the ones that were not completely twisted out of their meaning – I do understand how shocking and hurtful they are, and for that I unequivocally apologise."

He attributed these posts to "a young man’s anger and frustrations in a time of regional crises (the wars on Iraq, on Lebanon and Gaza), and the rise of police brutality against Egyptian youth," also regretting those written during "online insult battles".

open image in gallery Alaa Abd El-Fattah has apologised for his historical tweets (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Archive )

The controversy has led to calls from figures such as Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage for the Home Secretary to investigate stripping Mr Abd El-Fattah of his UK citizenship.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Mrs Badenoch stated it was "inconceivable" that his past statements went unnoticed, adding: "I do not want people who hate Britain coming to our country."

Mr Abd El-Fattah, who was granted UK citizenship in December 2021 under Boris Johnson, reportedly through his UK-born mother, insisted he takes allegations of antisemitism "very seriously".

He claimed some tweets had been "misunderstood, seemingly in bad faith," citing examples where a tweet interpreted as homophobic was "actually ridiculing homophobia," and another wrongly suggesting Holocaust denial was "clearly mocking Holocaust denial."

He highlighted his past support for LGBTQ+ rights and religious minorities in Egypt.

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch blasted El-Fattah for his past comments (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Foreign Office, in a statement on Sunday, affirmed Mr Abd El-Fattah's British citizenship, noting that securing his release had been a "long-standing priority under successive governments".

However, it added: "The Government condemns Mr El-Fattah’s historic tweets and considers them to be abhorrent."

It is understood Sir Keir Starmer was unaware of the social media posts when he expressed delight at the activist's return.

Concerns have also been raised by Jewish community organisations. The Board of Deputies of British Jews stated they had contacted the Government, stressing an "urgent need" to ascertain whether Mr Abd El-Fattah still holds the views expressed online.

The Jewish Leadership Council voiced worries about the safety of Jewish communities, referencing recent antisemitic attacks in Manchester and at Australia’s Bondi Beach.

"We know from Heaton Park, Manchester, and Bondi Beach that there are those who hear such words as a call to action," the organisation posted on X, adding: "The Government has celebrated Mr Abd El-Fattah’s arrival as a victory, British Jews will see it as yet another reminder of the danger we face."

This is not the first time Mr Abd El-Fattah's tweets have caused controversy; in 2014, his nomination for the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize was withdrawn after a 2012 tweet calling for the murder of Israelis came to light.

Despite the backlash, Mr Abd El-Fattah expressed gratitude for the "huge empathy and solidarity" he received.

"It has been painful to see some people who supported calls for my release now feel regret for doing so," he said.

"Whatever they feel now, they did the right thing. Standing up for human rights and a citizen unjustly imprisoned is something honourable, and I will always be grateful for that solidarity."