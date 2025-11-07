Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr jokes he has a ‘taste for killing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Alan Carr has said it was “amazing” to be crowned the winner of Celebrity Traitors, joking that he had gained a “taste for killing”.

Carr, 49, burst into tears after he revealed to the remaining faithfuls – comedian Nick Mohammed and historian David Olusoga – that he was a traitor on Thursday night’s finale.

In a video posted on BBC iPlayer’s Instagram account, Carr said: “It feels absolutely amazing to be crowned the winner of Traitors. I mean, who even knew that this would happen?

“I mean, I have, I think, surprised the nation. And most importantly, I’ve surprised myself. I’m still in shock.”

Carr said his favourite moment was actress Celia’s Imrie’s fart, while his favourite kill was comedian Lucy Beaumont.

“And you know what? I got such a taste for killing,” he added. “It was nice to see their eyes as I murdered them. What have I become?

“This whole experience has been mind-blowing. It’s been wonderful. It has changed me, I think, as a person and I’ve absolutely loved it. But you know, all good things must come to an end.”

Carr was overcome with emotion on Thursday night’s programme as he declared: “I am and have always been a traitor.”

He added: “I’m so sorry, it’s been tearing me apart.”

It has emerged that the final episode was apparently accidentally leaked online ahead of being aired on the BBC, in a mistake by Canadian streaming site Crave.

It saw Carr reveal to the faithfuls the identity of the other traitors, singer Cat Burns and presenter Jonathan Ross, who was banished at a roundtable earlier on in the series, leaving Mohammed to cover his mouth in shock.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Friday, Burns said: “You have to just be yourself.

“Alan is just naturally really funny and he commands the room, and the best way to disarm someone is: make them laugh.

“Because that’s just him, he stayed himself throughout and so his behaviour didn’t seem suspicious to people.”

Carr has declared that his prize money, which amounted to £87,500, will go to a children’s cancer charity for neuroblastoma.

Olusoga told Sky News on Friday that appearing in the show gave him a welcome chance to escape the everyday.

“We rarely have a chance to step out of our normal lives. It’s very easy to get stuck in your own rut as an adult,” he said.

“To be plucked out of your world, to have your phone taken away from you, to be put in this entirely new environment – this amazing, surreal environment – with these amazing people – it was like the first day of university again, it was like starting a new school. It was wonderful.”

Host Claudia Winkleman posted a photo of herself and Carr on her own Instagram account on Friday morning.

She wrote: “Thank you so so much for watching. Every single one of the cast – utterly outstanding. And this one. We’ll see you soon xx.”

The final episode saw the remaining players complete their last mission, where they had to board the Traitors Express steam train to crack a series of codes to find missing keys and win money for the prize pot before explosives were detonated.

Burns was then eliminated from the game following an alliance between former rugby player Joe Marler and Mohammed, who convinced Olusoga to also vote for the singer.

The remaining players did not know they successfully banished a traitor from the game and faced a second roundtable which saw Marler leave the game after a shock vote from Mohammed, who turned against him after becoming suspicious of the faithful.

The remaining three unanimously decided to end the game, sealing Carr’s fate as the series’ winner.

Throughout the series, Carr and Burns “murdered” a string of faithfuls, including Imrie, Beaumont and Olympic diver Tom Daley, while faithfuls including actor Sir Stephen Fry, presenter Clare Balding and actor Mark Bonnar fell under suspicion and were banished by their fellow contestants.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme and best entertainment performance for Winkleman.

This was the first UK celebrity series of the popular reality show and has been a ratings hit for the BBC, attracting more than six million viewers when it launched on October 8.