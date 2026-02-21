Financial woe means Alba Party ‘unlikely’ to fight election, leader says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Alba Party will likely not contest the Scottish Parliament elections and its registration may lapse due to its “perilous financial state”, leader Kenny MacAskill has told members.

The pro-independence party, which was launched by Alex Salmond in 2021, faces the prospect of being unable to field candidates when Scots go to the polls in May.

Mr MacAskill acknowledged his announcement would come as a “bitter blow” to members, saying “financial irregularities” had come to light since the dismissal of the former general secretary.

He questioned the viability of Alba overall, however others in the party have insisted it can continue.

Police Scotland received a complaint about irregularities in the party’s finances in May last year.

In an email to members, Mr MacAskill set out a number of difficulties experienced by Alba, adding that he expects matters around the police investigation into the finances to “progress further shortly”.

He also mentioned the departure of the party’s sole MSP Ash Regan, who quit in October 2025 after an acrimonious leadership election earlier in the year.

Writing to Alba members on Saturday, he said: “I can assure you of integrity of current staff and elected office bearers but neither that nor justice being done addresses the perilous financial position which we find ourselves in as a result.

“Despite the sterling efforts of Corri Wilson, our director of operations, in stabilising and then seeking to turn matters around our financial position remains acute.”

He said the party was no longer able to meet requirements to file accounts to the Electoral Commission, meaning that “fighting an election is simply beyond our resources”.

His letter said: “I have to advise that it looks likely that we will not be able to register and therefore even to contest the election.

“That brings also into question the viability of a party which neither has financial resource nor the ability to contest elections.

“I know this will come as a bitter blow to you.”

In a further statement to the media, Mr MacAskill said no final decisions had been made and the matter will rest with the party’s governing National Executive Committee (NEC).

He said: “The NEC and candidates have been informed that all options remain under consideration while the party continues to engage with the Electoral Commission.”

Chirstina Hendry, who is Mr Salmond’s niece, said she was frustrated by the leadership’s statement and would work to ensure the party can continue.

She released a statement saying: “The decision to de-register the party should not rest with a handful of members in the leadership team, some of whom have no electoral mandate. It belongs to you, the entire Alba Party membership.

“The party leadership have put in an extraordinary amount of work over the past year and have done so in very trying circumstances.

“However the fight is not over and if they are now unable or unwilling to continue, they should allow the opportunity to those that will.

“I am not prepared to stand by and watch my uncle’s legacy discarded and the cause of independence abandoned.”

Former MP Angus B MacNeil was selected as Alba’s lead candidate for the Highlands regional list.

He posted on X: “Despite temporary blips, Alba candidates will standing at the Holyrood Elections in May. Independence matters.”