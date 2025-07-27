Jubilant scenes as Lionesses keep Euros dream alive with second-half equaliser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jubilant scenes erupted in fan zones across the country as England kept their Euros dream alive with a second-half equaliser in the final.

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo rose highest to divert Chloe Kelly’s cross past Cata Coll in the Spanish goal in the 57th minute – sending Lionesses supporters into raptures.

England fans had watched on nervously as they once again found themselves behind in a crucial Euros tie.

Fans draped in England flags joined the Prince of Wales and his daughter Princess Charlotte in holding their heads in their hands as Mariona Caldentey put Spain 1-0 up in the final on Sunday.

A nervous atmosphere transformed into a jubilant one at Boxpark Croydon as Russo’s header found the net, with England flags being waved and supporters hugging each other during the celebrations.

At the final whistle, fans of the Lionesses appeared confident as they started dancing and cheering as the match went into extra time.

William and Charlotte were pictured in Switzerland for the Euros final as the royal family led the nation in wishing good luck to England’s Lionesses.

Shortly before kick-off, an image of the pair was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X account with the caption “let’s go, Lionesses”.

As Caldentey’s header found the net in the 25th minute, William and Charlotte were pictured with their heads in their hands and crowds in fan zones across England fell silent as they watched proceedings.

Before kick-off, supporters waved England flags and loudly sang the national anthem at Boxpark Croydon and star striker Michelle Agyemang’s former team, Brandon Groves Community Club in Essex.

Agyemang, 19, who had one England cap before the tournament, scored crucial equalisers in the Lionesses’ quarter-final and semi-final comebacks.

Ahead of the game, 11-year-old Violet Ingram, a left winger for Brandon Grove Emeralds, said: “Seeing her (Agyemang) and the team just makes me feel like I can do anything I want to do.”

Lionesses fans stood on their feet while some children said “come on England” after Russo’s header put England on level terms.

The Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Football Association (FA), applauded the national anthem as he stood next to Charlotte in the stadium.

In a show of support ahead of the final, the Band of the Grenadier Guards performed Three Lions on the Buckingham Palace forecourt, while the royal family’s official X account posted: “Wishing the very best of luck to the @Lionesses in the Women’s Euro Final this evening.”

Meanwhile, BBC Sport and ITV have secured the broadcasting rights for the Women’s World Cup 2027, meaning the tournament will remain free-to-air for UK viewers.

England’s path to the final has been marked by late drama.

They sealed their spot with a last-gasp extra-time win over Italy, following a penalty shootout victory against Sweden in the quarter-finals after nearly crashing out in extra time.

The Lionesses will be looking for redemption against Spain, who edged them 1-0 in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said the team is “going to do everything we can to win it” and she would prefer to avoid a “nerve-wracking” match.