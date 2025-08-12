Sturgeon: Salmond happier for SNP to be destroyed than succeed without him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Salmond would rather have seen the SNP “destroyed” than have it succeed without him, Nicola Sturgeon has claimed.

In her memoir, Frankly, the former first minister said she had come to the realisation that her former friend and mentor “wanted to destroy me”.

She said her relationship with the late politician began to deteriorate as soon as she became leader of Scotland.

Mr Salmond, who died last year, quit as SNP leader and first minister in 2014 after the Scottish independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon also claims in her book that Mr Salmond had admitted to her that the “substance” of one of the sexual harassment complaints had been true.

The former Alba Party leader was acquitted of all charges relating to the allegations at court in 2020, while a judicial review found the Scottish Government’s own investigation of him was tainted with apparent bias.

Ms Sturgeon said her former mentor had created a conspiracy theory about Scotland’s core democratic institutions to shield himself from accountability. She said Mr Salmond never produced a “shred of evidence” to support these claims.

She accused him of trying to “distort” and “weaponise” the trauma of victims.

In her book, which was on sale in some places ahead of schedule on Monday, she said: “In his (Salmond’s) efforts to turn himself into the wronged person, he demonstrated that nothing and no one was sacrosanct for him.

“There was never the merest hint of concern about the damage he did to the party he previously led.

“Indeed, it felt to me that he would have rather destroyed the SNP than see it succeed without him.”

She accused her former boss of having “impugned the integrity” of the institutions “at the heart of Scottish democracy”, including the Government, Police Scotland and Crown Office.

She went on: “The fact that he never produced a shred of credible evidence that a conspiracy existed, because it didn’t, wasn’t enough to stop him seeking to damage the reputation of these institutions and shatter the morale of those who worked in them.

“He was prepared to traumatise, time and again, the women at the centre of it all.

“A jury concluded that what they experienced wasn’t criminal, but that does not mean those experiences didn’t happen.

“Even if he never said so explicitly, he was accusing them of being liars, of making it all up.”

The former SNP leader said Mr Salmond had made his former allies and SNP colleagues “mortal enemies” in the fallout over misconduct claims against him.

“In that regard,” she wrote, “I was clearly public enemy number one. For a while, I told myself that the bonds between us would be stronger than his thirst for revenge.

“Eventually, though, I had to face the fact that he was determined to destroy me.

“I was now engaged in mortal political combat with someone I knew to be both ruthless and highly effective.

“It was a difficult reality to reconcile myself to.

“So too was losing him as a friend. I went through what I can only describe as a grieving process.

“For a time after we stopped speaking, I would have conversations with him in my head about politics and the issues of the day.

“I had occasional, but always vivid, dreams in which we were still on good terms. I would wake up from these feeling utterly bereft.”