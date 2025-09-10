Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

McGovern quits Labour deputy leader race to back frontrunner Phillipson

Christopher McKeon
Wednesday 10 September 2025 17:09 BST
Alison McGovern said she would back her ‘friend and colleague’ Bridget Phillipson in the race to succeed Angela Rayner. (Paul Ellis/PA)
Alison McGovern said she would back her ‘friend and colleague’ Bridget Phillipson in the race to succeed Angela Rayner. (Paul Ellis/PA) (PA Archive)

Bridget Phillipson’s campaign to become Labour deputy leader has received a boost after rival Alison McGovern dropped out of the race and pledged to support the Education Secretary.

Ms McGovern, who had secured nominations from only two MPs by Tuesday night, said she had picked up further support on Wednesday but added it was “clear that the momentum of this contest had shifted and I am not going to progress to the next stage”.

She said she was withdrawing to give her supporters time to back one of the remaining candidates, and announced she would nominate her “friend and colleague” Ms Phillipson.

Her withdrawal leaves five candidates competing to succeed Angela Rayner, who resigned last week amid a row over her tax affairs.

The remaining candidates will face Labour MPs in a virtual hustings on Wednesday as they race to secure the backing of 80 of their colleagues by 5pm on Thursday.

Ms Phillipson has emerged as an early frontrunner in the contest, securing more than half the required nominations by the end of Tuesday and continuing to pick up support on Wednesday.

Her main rival appears to be Lucy Powell, who was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer as leader of the Commons in last week’s reshuffle and has been backed by at least 30 MPs.

Dame Emily Thornberry, chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, and backbenchers Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Paula Barker remain in the race.

