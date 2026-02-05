Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ghislaine Maxwell appeared to confirm the infamous photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his accuser Virginia Giuffre is real, in newly released documents.

Ms Giuffre, writing in her posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl, said she asked Jeffrey Epstein to take the picture of her with the disgraced former prince at Maxwell’s house on the same night she alleged Andrew had sex with her for the first time, while she was aged 17.

Andrew has always denied the claim. In 2019, in an interview with BBC Newsnight, he denied meeting Ms Giuffre and questioned the photograph’s authenticity.

In the document released as part of the latest tranche of Epstein files, a “G Maxwell” sends an email to Epstein titled “draft statement” in 2015.

It reads: “In 2001 I was in London when [redacted] met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew. A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family.”

Although the name is redacted from the published version, the details of the email and further correspondence indicate Maxwell is talking about Ms Giuffre.

On Wednesday night, Ms Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, told BBC Newsnight that the email “truly does vindicate Virginia”.

open image in gallery Maxwell appeared to confirm the photo of Andrew with Virginia Giuffre was real in an email exchange ( US Department of Justice/PA )

“The email itself is incredibly important,” he said. “I think it also really important to note that it truly does vindicate Virginia. It shows that not only was she not lying this entire time even though many people across multiple countries indicated that she was.

“It does vindicate her that she was telling the truth. Not only did Ghislaine mention that the photo was real but also mentioned that it was in the same house that Virginia had mentioned. It’s a moment where we are really proud of our sister... but we also want tto use this as a moment to remind people to believe survivors.”

The email comes three months after the emergence of another email from Epstein on the photograph in the last release of Epstein files, which also appeared to confirm the photograph was real.

“Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have,” he said in the email to a journalist in 2011 while referring to Ms Giuffre.

Ms Guiffre alleged Andrew had sex with her a total of three times: in London, New York and on Epstein's private island. Andrew has always denied the claims and reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022.

open image in gallery The email sent by a ‘G Maxwell’ to Jeffrey Epstein in 2015 ( DOJ )

The Independent has approached Andrew for comment.

In the disastrous interview on BBC Newsnight in 2019, he said that investigations had been carried out to establish whether a photograph of him with Ms Giuffre was faked, but they were inconclusive.

He also claimed he had taken his daughter Beatrice to Pizza Express in Woking on the day in question.

Following the latest release of Epstein files, revealing more on Andrew’s relationship with the convicted sex offender, further pressure has been placed on the former royal, who had his titles stripped from him last year.

On Monday, he moved out of his home in Windsor to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.