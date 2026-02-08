Andrew invited Epstein and ‘very cute’ Romanian woman to Buckingham Palace dinner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor invited convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and a “very cute” Romanian woman to dinner at Buckingham Palace, emails show.

The woman was invited at Epstein’s request in September 2010, when he was in London and wanted her to join him at the palace for a private meeting.

Documents released as part of the Epstein files indicate she was among a group of people who accompanied the sex-offender financier.

Epstein subsequently told the woman that Andrew thought she was “beautiful”.

open image in gallery The convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein ( PA )

He wrote: “and you were not going to go because of you didn’t like your jeans, you were perfect and andrew thought beautiful. no man looks at your clothes, they see through them, what should we do next.”

Epstein had previously got in touch with Andrew in order to fix a time to meet for dinner.

According to the documents, Andrew replied: “Great! Where do you want to go — private at BP (Buckingham Palace) or out in a private room or in a restaurant?”

The next day, Andrew wrote to Epstein saying: “I am just departing Scotland. Should be down by 1800. I’ll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring.

“Alternatively we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.”

He signs off the email with the letter “A”.

Epstein replied “bp pleease (cor)” and later added: “I want private time with you, however, i am here with (redacted names) should i bring them all. so as to add some life.”

open image in gallery Andrew invited Epstein and the Romanian woman to Buckingham Palace

Andrew answered: “Yes. Plenty of space here for chat! Bring them.”

Epstein later wrote back saying “add one more (redacted name) romanian very cute.”

There are no further details about their plans, about the people who were invited or how the evening unfolded.

The next day Epstein wrote to Andrew telling him “great fun, more later”.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after the interview on BBC Newsnight, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.