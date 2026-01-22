MP stands down paving way for potential Burnham return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Labour minister has announced he will stand down as an MP for medical reasons, paving the way for a potential Westminster return for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Andrew Gwynne, said he had suffered “significant ill health” over most of his parliamentary career and been advised by a GP that he would be unable “safely to return to work” in his job.

The move triggers a by-election in Mr Gwynne’s Gorton and Denton seat, and has prompted suggestions that Mr Burnham – who has attracted speculation about his ambitions since last year – could seek to stand.

But Mr Burnham told the Local Democracy Reporting Service earlier he was “in the dark” about the reports, and had not been in contact with Mr Gwynne on the issue.

“People shouldn’t rush to conclusions,” he said.

A source close to Labour’s National Executive Committee said it was “hard to tell” whether the mayor would be approved as a candidate for the contest, with support among the party’s ruling body “not clear”.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Gwynne, who initially won the seat of Denton and Reddish in 2005 and served in a variety of shadow frontbench roles, said being elected was “the honour of my life”.

“I haven’t got everything right and I’ve certainly made mistakes, but I’ve always tried my very best and I have helped tens of thousands of constituents with their issues along the way,” he said.

“Indeed it’s been helping people that’s given me the greatest pleasure in these jobs.”

Re-elected in 2024 for the new seat of Gorton and Denton, Mr Gwynne was made a health minister in the new Labour Government but was sacked in February 2025 and suspended from the party over offensive texts.

The MP said he “humbly” apologised to “those I upset, offended or angered” in relation to the leaked messages, and thanked people who “supported me though some of the most difficult mental health challenges of my life”.

“You probably saved my life at its lowest point,” he said.

His departure from the Commons could be formalised as soon as next week under an archaic procedure that will see him appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead.

MPs are legally barred from resigning, but are disqualified from sitting in the Commons if they are appointed to that office or made Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds.

The last MP to leave the Commons in this way was Mike Amesbury, who was made Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds in March last year following his conviction for assaulting a constituent.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “We look forward to local residents in Gorton and Denton soon having the opportunity to get the representation they deserve with a new Labour MP.

“While Reform fill their ranks with more and more Tories who failed the country, people living in Gorton and Denton will soon have the opportunity to elect a local champion and Labour MP who will be relentlessly focused on tackling the cost of living, cutting NHS waiting lists and bringing investment and jobs to the local community.”