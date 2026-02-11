Police probing Andrew’s Epstein links are in talks with prosecutors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thames Valley Police is exploring options with the Crown Prosecution service over allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Discussions with specialist prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service have taken place and the force “is making progress as quickly as possible” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We can confirm today that Thames Valley Police is leading the ongoing assessment of allegations relating to misconduct in public office,” said Thames Valley Police assistant chief constable Oliver Wright. “This specifically relates to documents within the United States Department of Justice's Epstein Files.”

Mr Wright continued: “As part of this assessment, we have engaged in discussions with Specialist Crown Prosecutors from the CPS. We will provide updates as and when they are available, but at this stage it would be inappropriate to discuss further specifics of this work.”

The allegations are reportedly currently in an “assessment phase” as “information is evaluated to determine whether a criminal offence is suspected and whether a full investigation is required.”

open image in gallery REINO UNIDO-EPSTEIN ( AP )

He added: “Allegations of misconduct in public office involve particular complexities, and therefore an assessment must be conducted carefully and thoroughly.

"While we cannot provide timescales over when a decision as to whether a criminal investigation will be opened, we can assure you that Thames Valley Police is making progress as quickly as possible.”

The allegations reportedly relate to emails that appear to show Andrew sharing reports of his official visits to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam with the disgraced paedophile financier.

open image in gallery A photograph appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman which has been released in the latest disclosure of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein ( US Department of Justice )

One November 2010 email was apparently forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then-special advisor, Amir Patel, according to the latest release.

Andrew conducted meetings and trade talks during the visits, which were made in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010.

On Christmas Eve 2010, Andrew looped Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the director of public prosecutions (DPP) for England and Wales, Stephen Parkinson, told reporters: “We are in close contact with both the Met and Thames Valley police, but we haven’t been asked for formal advice yet.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 (US Department of Justice/PA Media/PA) ( PA Media )

“In complex and sensitive cases, the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] and the police do work together. And I’m sure, in respect of the investigation that has been announced, we will do so.”

Among the latest revelations to emerge during the most recent release of the Epstein files are that Andrew appeared to invite the disgraced financier to Buckingham Palace for dinner and “lots of privacy” years after his conviction for sex offences.

Epstein responded: “Already in london [sic]. what time woudl [sic] you like me and we will also need/ have private time.” It is not clear whether a meeting at the palace took place.

The latest release also included pictures that appeared to feature Andrew poised on all fours over a woman on the floor. It is unclear where and when the photos were taken and the woman’s face is hidden.

There’s no suggestion that appearing in the files implies wrongdoing and people who have appeared in previous releases have denied any illicit behaviour in relation to Epstein.