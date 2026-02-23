Andrew used taxpayers’ money for massages and travel, ex-civil servants claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor used taxpayers’ money for massages and excessive travel costs during his time as the UK’s trade envoy, retired civil servants have claimed.

The BBC reported that one ex-civil servant refused to pay to cover the costs of a massage for Andrew, but was overruled by senior staff, telling the broadcaster: “I thought it was wrong… I’d said we mustn’t pay it, but we ended up paying it anyway.”

A former Whitehall official, who oversaw finances, separately told the BBC they had “absolutely no doubt” about the authenticity of the claim after having seen similar expenses for his overseas trips.

Their words come as police searches of Andrew’s former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire, were expected to continue into Monday following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday.

The former prince spent 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday while officers searched his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk before he was released under investigation.

Andrew is accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as UK’s special representative for international trade and investment.

In a video-taped interview under oath in 2009, Epstein’s former Florida housekeeper Juan Alessi said Andrew would have “daily massages” when he visited.

Speaking about the alleged use of taxpayers’ money for massages during his time as the UK’s trade envoy, the whistleblower who spoke to the BBC said: “I can’t say it would have stopped him, but we should have flagged that something was wrong.”

A separate Whitehall official, who said Andrew claimed for excessive flights, hotel rooms and charges for his entourage, told the broadcaster: “I couldn’t believe it… it was like it wasn’t real money, they weren’t spending any of their own money.”

Ahead of opposition day in the House of Commons on Tuesday, The Liberal Democrats said they may seek a debate to further scrutinise Andrew’s former role as the UK’s trade envoy.

A source within the political party said they were considering how to use opposition day to “secure more transparency and parliamentary scrutiny”.

On Monday, a Liberal Democrats source said: “This is a complex and fast moving situation, and the police must be allowed to get on with their important work.

“But we are carefully considering how best to use our opposition day to secure more transparency and parliamentary scrutiny around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his role as trade envoy, in the public interest.”

Calls have grown from a range of public figures for a wider probe into Andrew’s past dealings with Epstein.

He has denied any wrongdoing over his links to the convicted sex offender, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne, and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother, the Press Association understands.

On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first joint public appearance since the arrest, attending the Bafta awards on Sunday evening.

During the event, William told Elaine Bedell, chief executive of the Southbank Centre, and Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group, that he had yet to see Hamnet – adding: “I need to be in quite a calm state and I’m not at the moment.”